What’s in the Basement of the McKinley Monument?

Chris Kenney, Education Director of the McKinley Presidential Museum and Library was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the “Ohio Open Doors” event that will take place on Sept 7th of this year.

Five Stark County sites will join more than 200 locations Sept. 7 to Sept. 16 for the Ohio Open Doors event. The free events give participants a chance to see behind the scenes at several historic properties.

In Stark County, participating locations include: the 1893 Genoa one-room schoolhouse from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15; the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum’s McKinley Monument from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10; the Alliance History Mini Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9; the Lake Township one-room schoolhouse Sept. 9; St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 15; and the Lake Township Historical Society Sept. 16.

Activities will include on-site appraisal of collectibles at the Genoa schoolhouse; tours of the McKinley National Memorial, including a stop in the basement, which is not open to the public; free tours of the Alliance mini museum; displays on early fashion and education in Lake Township; and a Tiffany window tour at St. Timothy’s in Massillon.

For full program details for each event location, visit OhioHistory.org/opendoors.