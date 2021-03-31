What’s New At Progressive Field For Tribe Fans

(official Indians release)
CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE
WHAT’S NEW FOR 2021
AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD
Changes include new Home Plate Boxes presented by Lexus, mobile entry, protective netting, new corporate partnerships and more
Cleveland, OH— The Cleveland Indians today announced what’s new at Progressive Field for the 2021 season. Fans will get a first look at all of the changes at Progressive Field during the Tribe’s home opener on April 5 against Kansas City.
Netting
Fans will get their first look at the extended netting that was installed prior to the 2020 season. The new netting extends down both foul lines, going to section 128 in the Right Field corner and to section 174 in the Left Field corner. The net height was extended from 23 feet to 33 feet and the canopy was removed behind home plate, allowing for foul balls to once again reach fans in the lower bowl.
Health & Safety Policies
The Cleveland Indians partnered with the Cleveland Clinic to implement new ballpark health and safety protocols to start the 2021 season.
All fans will be required to wear a CDC recommended face mask at all times while in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats. Additionally, no bags will be allowed to speed up ballpark entry with exceptions being made for medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses. Progressive Field patrons will see an increase in hand sanitizer stations around the ballpark and Cleveland Clinic’s S-A-F-E branding and signage to remind fans of ballpark health guidelines.
Fans can learn more about 2021 health and safety policies at www.indians.com/updates.
Mobile Entry
New to Progressive Field this season, all tickets will be exclusively mobile entry. Fans will be able to access and manage their tickets via the Ballpark app, My Indians Tickets account or the StubHub app. Screenshots and PDFs will no longer be acceptable forms of entry.
Need help with the Ballpark App? Visit www.indians.com/mobile.
Lexus Home Plate Boxes
The Lexus Home Plate Boxes offer a private location with premium seating directly behind home plate. The boxes offer an exceptional view and come with a unique menu, drink rails, balcony heaters, TV and your own attendant.
Cleveland Indians Dollar Bank Checking Account
Dollar Bank, the official retail bank of the Cleveland Indians, has introduced their Cleveland Indians Dollar Bank Checking Account offer – a first of its kind. Tribe fans who open an account will get access to:
- $50 and tickets to three Indians games
- Presale ticket access and discounts
- Discounts at the Progressive Field Team Shop and MLBShop.com
- Cleveland Indians branded debit card and checks
New Ballpark Policy
Abusive or inappropriate language or conduct deemed disorderly, unruly or disruptive including inappropriate dress may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission. The solicitation of contributions and / or the distribution of literature on Progressive Field is prohibited.
Promo Schedule Update
Due to releasing and selling tickets by month, the Indians organization is taking a different approach this year to announce the promotional calendar and special ticket packages on a monthly basis.
For the month of April, all fans attending games April 9-11 will receive a 2021 Season Magnet Schedule presented by Progressive.
This season will also be highlighted by post-game fireworks for select dates, bobbleheads for Roberto Perez and Shane Bieber, a Franmil Reyes jersey giveaway and much more.
Updates to the schedule will be posted on Indians.com prior to the Season Ticket
Holder opt-in window for each impacted month. Please visit www.Indians.com/promotions and Indians.com/specials for the most up-to-date information.
Escalators
Prior to the 2020 season, two new escalators were installed at Progressive Field (RF District, Infield District) as part of Gateway capital improvements.
Food/Beverage News
CASHLESS ENCOURAGED: We strongly encourage fans to go cashless at all food and retail locations to support everyone’s health and safety.
NEW FOR 2021: Jim Beam Bourbon Bar (Left Field District) – Will feature Jim Beam’s portfolio of bourbon brands. New baseball themed cocktails will roll out throughout the season in addition to their signature cocktail, the Jim Beam High Ball.
PERRY’S ICE CREAM: Cleveland Indians partner Perry’s Ice Cream debuted its new ice cream flavor with a home run theme, “Doughing, Doughing, Gone!TM”, this spring. The premium ice cream flavor is made up of chocolate cookie dough ice cream with crushed cookie swirls and cookie dough pieces. The flavor will be available for purchase at Progressive Field all season long and can also be found at local retailers, including your local grocery store and ice cream stands in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. With every purchase of Doughing, Doughing, Gone!TM, a portion will be donated to Cleveland Indians Charities.
Perry’s will have a Progressive Field ice cream stand at section 138.
REDUCED CONCESSION STANDS: Due to reduced capacity, the number of concession stands will be limited to 40 in April. Progressive Field favorites such as Ballpark Classics, Fat Rooster, Forest City BBQ, Throwing Smoke BBQ and 9 local CLE restaurants will still be available with limited menus (Great Lakes Brewing Company, Barrio, Melt, Dynomite Burger, Dante’s, Momocho, Fat Heads, Brew Kettle, Ohio City Burrito).
TERRACE CLUB: Due to health and safety protocols the Terrace Club will be closed to start the season for all fans.
New Outreach Programs
The Indians will add four new player programs this year and continue supporting Friends of Francona, working closely with the VA Medical Center to provide experiences with Terry Francona.
- Pearls for Perseverance – Aaron Civale and fiancée Fran Barilla will participate in Pearls for Perseverance (PFP). Aaron will set aside his warm-up baseball prior to each start and send it to a pediatric patient at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. As part of the program, the couple will send uplifting video messages to Cleveland Clinic pediatric patients in need of inspiration and positivity on an as-needed basis.
- What Handicap? – Logan Allen will partner with the Miracle League of Lake County & Northeast Ohio to bring baseball to the youth in the Cleveland area. Logan’s program will consist of Zoom meet-and-greets with Miracle League participants. Long-term, Logan plans to meet in-person with kids at Miracle League events, engaging in physical activity and promoting an active lifestyle and healthy eating.
- Plesac’s Pals – Zach Plesac will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of NEO for Plesac’s Pals, sponsored by FirstEnergy. The program will focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging youth to remain active. Zach’s program will consist of a series of visits with Boys & Girls Club members and will feature physical fitness activities and healthy eating lessons.
- McKenzie’s True2U Mentorship – Triston McKenzie volunteered as a True2U mentor for an eighth-grade class at Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy this spring. McKenzie visits with the class several times and discusses career pathways, strengths and values, and the decision-making process, ultimately guiding students as they make their high school decision.
New Partners
The Cleveland Indians are proud to announce the following partner news for the 2021 season:
- Conrad’s – If the Cleveland Indians score four or more runs in the 7th inning of a game, a lucky contestant will score a set of four (4) new tires courtesy of Conrad’s. Fans can sign up at econrads.com.
- Global Transport – Proud Deliver Partner of the Leadoff Batter and will be making a donation to CIC for every Indians leadoff hit this season.
- Great Lakes Brewing Company – Named the Official Craft Beer of Opening Week.
- Jim Beam – Official Bourbon of the Cleveland Indians.
- Lake Erie Shores & Islands – Bringing the Weather Feature to fans at Progressive Field.
- Legacy Roofing Services – One of the largest commercial roofing providers in the United States, Legacy is partnering with the Indians for the 2021 season as the preferred roofing partner.
- Moen
- Norther Ohio Honda Dealers
- Raising Cane’s – Cleveland Indians Charities and Raising Cane’s will partner one day this year with a portion of the proceeds from all dinner sales going to CIC.
- Rose Pest Solutions – Official Pest Control Provider of the Cleveland Indians.
- Sheely’s Furniture
- Uncle Charley’s Sausage – Official sausage of the Cleveland Indians.
- Union Home Mortgage – UHM has expanded its partnership over the offseason with the Tribe. Fans can expect to see Union Home Mortgage throughout Progressive Field, a partnership with Tom Hamilton on the Indians Radio Network and a summer sweepstakes.
- W.A. Smith Financial Group – Official Wealth Management Partner of the Cleveland Indians.
-
- Fans can expect to see Bill Smith and Robin Swoboda filming “Retirement Solutions” TV show at Progressive Field throughout the 2021 season.
Ballpark App
MLB’s Ballpark App is back and better than ever this year. The Ballpark App features a completely new fan-focused design that will enhance Tribe fan’s experience while at Progressive Field. Cleveland fans will need to have most up-to-date Ballpark App version when they come to Progressive Field. New to the app in 2021 will be Progressive Snap lenses, featuring fun photo filters for all Tribe fans.