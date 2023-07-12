WHAT’S NEW with the Pro Football HOF Enshrinement Festival in 2023? Find out HERE!

“Tic Toc” is one of five specialty-shaped balloons in the Balloon Classic (Courtesy Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival)

Tradition continues – with a few twists along the way!

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival begins with the Community Parade on July 23rd. Then it’s the Balloon Classic, the Up, Up and Away 5K, the Hall of Fame Game, the Fashion Show Luncheon, Gold Jacket Dinner, Grand Parade, Enshrinement and more! Find out more about all the events and WHAT’S NEW this year as Pam Cook talks with the Chairmen of each event! Here we go!