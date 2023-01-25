What’s One of the Healthiest Fruits You Can Eat? It may surprise you!
Plum with prunes on a wooden board
- Prunes may just be what you’re missing in your diet.
- Good Housekeeping has shared the benefits of eating these dehydrated plums. Besides being chock full of minerals and vitamins, prunes also lower cholesterol levels and support healthy bones. Prunes also help with digestion, blood sugar levels, and inflammation concerns. Best of all, prunes can help you stay full.
- Looking to add prunes to your diet? Research recommends eating 5 to 6 prunes a day.