What’s the best part of your workday? This may surprise you!
Most people look forward to five o’clock on Mondays. But according to this, the ACTUAL best part of your workday will happen about 90 minutes before that.
A survey found 3:25 PM is when we’re the happiest. And on average, we have eight happy moments on any given day, plus five low ones. Obviously we’re happier when we’re NOT at work though. Here are the ten happiest moments of the day overall . . .
1. Waking up after a great night’s sleep.
2. Eating a great dinner.
3. The moment you sit down in front of the TV at night.
4. Your boss showing you some appreciation.
5. Getting home after work.
6. Getting a compliment from someone.
7. Getting a hug from your child.
8. Having a late-night snack.
9. The moment you take off your work clothes.
10. The moment you take your shoes off after work. Some of our worst moments of the day including being stuck in traffic, spilling food, and realizing you slept through your alarm.