What’s the Hardest Job? and are YOU a hard worker? Find out here!

Pam Cook
May 7, 2020 @ 6:01am
According to a new survey, four out of five people say they work as hard as they can at their job every day.

But that being said . . . some jobs take a very different type of hard work.  The survey asked people to name THE hardest jobs out there, and these are the top 10 . . .

1.  Nurse.

2.  Doctor.

3.  Paramedic.

4.  Police officer.

5.  Firefighter.

6.  Surgeon.

7.  Healthcare worker.

8.  Bomb squad.

9.  Farmer.

10.  Prison warden.

The survey also asked people for the signs of a hard worker at any job.

And here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Helping coworkers when you don’t need to.

2.  Always meeting deadlines.

3.  Volunteering for work.

4.  Always getting everything done on your to-do list.

5.  Getting through more work than anyone else.

6.  Getting in early.

7.  Staying late.

8.  Keeping a to-do list.

9.  Never procrastinating.

10.  Volunteering for meetings.

 

