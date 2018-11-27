The website Mashable came up with a list of 15 Holiday Songs That Are Super Weird But We Somehow Still Love. And to be honest, they miss the mark on more than a few of them.

Like, is there anything “super weird” about novelty tracks like “The Chipmunk Song” or “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer”? Not really. And what’s even remotely weird about Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” or Harry Connick Jr.’s “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus”? The answer is nothing.

They do get a few right, though . . . like Neil Diamond’s “Cherry Cherry Christmas”, a version of “Feliz Navidad” that Jose Feliciano sings with a little kid, and the children’s “classic” “Dominick the Donkey”.

Then there’s “Oi! To the World” by The Vandals, and “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues, which both have questionable language.

What’s your favorite wierd Holiday Song?

Email Gary at grivers@whbc.com with your favorite…and we’ll try to play it …first thing every morning at 10am during the holiday season