What’s You’re Favorite Workout Song?

Spotify crunched the numbers to determine the most popular workout songs of all time. And the list is dominated by EMINEM and KANYE WEST.

Eminem had the top two workout tracks: “Till I Collapse” and “Lose Yourself”. And Kanye had the next two: “Stronger” and “Power”. MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS snagged the #5 spot with “Can’t Hold Us”.

Broken down by gender, men went with “Till I Collapse” . . . but the most popular workout song for women was “Uptown Funk” by MARK RONSON and BRUNO MARS. Along age lines, “Till I Collapse” was the most popular song for everyone up to 35.

For the 35 to 55 crowd, it was SURVIVOR’s “Eye of the Tiger”, baby! And those over 55 preferred MEGHAN TRAINOR’s “All About That Bass”. Or at least the activities coordinators at their rest homes did.