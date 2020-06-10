WHBC Gets Exclusive Tour Of Pro Football HOF On First Day Back
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a big day for one of the most notable parts of the city of Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors to guests this morning, after having to close down on March 16 due to the pandemic.
Our Noah Hiles received an exclusive tour of the Canton museum where he got an up close look at what changes were made by the Hall of Fame to keep everything sanitary and socially distant. Check out that full tour in the video below.
On its first day of being back open for business, the Hall of Fame not only spoke about what visitors can do now when visiting the museum but what football fans can expect during enshrinement weekend.