WHBC High School Football

Sarah
Sep 12, 2019 @ 11:16am
2019 High School Football Broadcast Schedule
SUBJECT TO CHANGE
The AultCare Stadium Show airs Fridays beginning at 6pm with Kenny Roda and Chris Golian followed by the Sarchione Ford Radio Game of the Week with Dan Belford, Mark Miller, Kenny Roda, Denny Kinkead and Producer Brian Novak. And stay with us for the post game Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show with Chris Golian, Brian Novak and various guests.
RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE / 1480 WHBC
Thu 8/29 Perry @ Canton Central Catholic
Fri 8/30 Warren @ McKinley
Fri 9/6 GlenOak @ Massillon
Fri 9/13 Akron Ellet @ Northwest
Thu 9/19 Canton Central Catholic @ St. Thomas Aquinas
Fri 9/20 Louisville @ Lake
Fri 9/27 McKinley @ Hoover
Fri 10/4 Jackson @ GlenOak
Fri 10/11 McKinley @ Jackson
Fri 10/18 Sandy Valley @ East Canton
Fri 10/25 McKinley @ Perry
Fri 11/1 Jackson @ Hoover
Sat 11/2 Massillon @ McKinley 2pm
AultCare TV Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 7pm with Jon Bozeka, Elmer Schuetz , Bob Jeffreys, and Noah Hiles! WIVM Channel 39.1. Spectrum: Channels 11 and WIVM Channel 989. MCTV: Channel 21 and WIVM Channel 128. Games air 11pm Friday nights and multiple replays are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays. Check your local listings. The game of the week can also be seen on WHS-TV — the Massillon Schools' channel — every Friday night at 11pm (MCTV Channel 611 and 11).
TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Fri 8/30 Akron Buchtel @ North Canton Hoover
Fri 9/6 East Canton @ St. Thomas Aquinas
Fri 9/13 Euclid @ McKinley
Fri 9/20 Perry @ Jackson
Fri 9/27 Perry @ Louisville
Fri 10/4 Alliance @ Canton South
Fri 10/11 North Canton Hoover @ Lake
Fri 10/18 GlenOak @ McKinley
Fri 10/25 Green @ Jackson
Fri 11/1 Tuslaw @ Fairless
Sat 11/2 Massillon @ McKinley 2pm
1480 WHBC Stream Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 7pm with Frank Cilona and Derek Faiello.
Click here game time to listen! Schedule is below!
STREAMING SCHEDULE / www.whbcsports.com
Thu 8/29 Sandy Valley @ Fairless
Fri 8/30 ST. Vincent St. Mary @ Massillon
Fri 9/6 Niles @ Alliance
Fri 9/13 Boardman @ Jackson
Fri 9/20 Green @ McKinley
Fri 9/27 Jackson @ Lake
Fri 10/4 Perry @ North Canton Hoover
Fri 10/11 West Branch @ Canton South
Fri 10/18 Jackson @ Canton Central Catholic
Fri 10/25 Louisville @ Massillon
Fri 11/1 Alliance @ Marlington