WHBC Hosts High School Football Coaches Dinner

The Kenny and JT show kicked off the 2022 high school football season doing their show live from St. Haralambos church and then “The Roadman” emceed the Men’s Club/WHBC Football Coaches Preview dinner live on 1480am.

A packed house of diehard Stark County high school football fans enjoyed a fantastic evening of good food, great stories and a preview of their favorite high school football team from the 19 head coaches in attendance.

Coaches who spoke at the dinner included:

Tim Goodman – Alliance

Matt Dennison – Canton South

Jeff Lindesmith – Central Catholic

John “Spider” Miller – East Canton

A.J. Sarbaugh – Fairless

Scott Garcia – GlenOak on the Kenny & JT show

Brian Baum – Hoover

Jay Rohr – Jackson

Dan DeGeorge – Lake

Troy Davis – Louisville

Phil Mauro – Marlington

Nate Moore – Massillon

Antonio Hall – McKinley on the Kenny & JT show

Tim Speakman – Minerva

John Demarco – Northwest

Zach Slates – Perry on the Kenny & JT show

Troy Burick – St. Thomas Aquinas

Frank Gamble pinch hitting for Brian Gamble – Sandy Valley

Matt Gulling – Tuslaw

1480 WHBC begins its 78th season of broadcasting high school football games on Thursday, August 18 at 7pm live from Perry high school as the Panthers host the Crusaders from Canton Central Catholic. The next night, Friday, August 19th WHBC brings you the Cincinnati Moeller at Massillon game as well.

For a complete look at the 2022 WHBC radio schedule and streaming schedule click the “Live Stream” link at WHBCSports.com and for the TV schedule go to WHBCSports.com and click on the “WHBC TV” link.