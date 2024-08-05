News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WHBC Kicks off 80 Years at the Nike Classic in Beaverton, Oregon

By Pam Cook
August 5, 2024 1:33PM EDT
We can’t wait to kick off our  80th season of high school football — and we’re going all the way across the country to do it!

1480 WHBC Sports will be in BEAVERTON, OREGON covering the NIKE FOOTBALL CLASSIC on Thursday, August 22nd at 6:30pm.  The Massillon Tigers will take on the NFL Academy (UK).  We will have the game for you plus all the fun surrounding it.!

Members of our sports team – Dan Belford, Kenny Roda and Billy Beebe will be live from the Nike World Headquarters all day leading up to kickoff.  More details to come about our coverage plans.  And, check back right here for interviews, video, pictures and more!

  It’s 80 years of high school football!  Let’s GO

