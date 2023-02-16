WHBC Sets High School Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
February 16, 2023 11:52AM EST
WHBC image
The tournament road begins for our Stark County high school basketball teams.
WHBC has set our early-round broadcast lineup. (All games tip-off at 7:00pm)
On 1480 WHBC:
Tue 2/21 – Orville at St. Thomas
Wed 2/22 – Lake at Glenoak
Sat 2/25 – Boardman/Harding at Green
Stream games on whbcsports.com
Tue 2/21 – Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley
Wed 2/22 – Euclid @ McKinley
Fri 2/24 – Geneva/Canton South winner at Alliance