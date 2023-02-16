WHBC Sets High School Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule

WHBC image

The tournament road begins for our Stark County high school basketball teams.

WHBC has set our early-round broadcast lineup. (All games tip-off at 7:00pm)

On 1480 WHBC:

Tue 2/21 – Orville at St. Thomas

Wed 2/22 – Lake at Glenoak

Sat 2/25 – Boardman/Harding at Green

Stream games on whbcsports.com

Tue 2/21 – Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley

Wed 2/22 – Euclid @ McKinley

Fri 2/24 – Geneva/Canton South winner at Alliance