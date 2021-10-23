WHBC’s Belford: ‘The Game’ Should be a Good One
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here in the Hall of Fame region it’s the greatest rivalry in high school football anywhere!
Massillon at McKinley at Tom Benson Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers have won five games in a row in this storied series.
Our play-by-play guy Dan Belford believes it’ll be a good game this year, with both teams improving as the season went along.
The Bulldogs come in at 6-3.
The Tigers are 7-2.
Hear the game here at whbc.com, also on 1480 WHBC AM radio and Mix 94.1 FM.
It’s the 132nd meeting between the two teams, representing the two largest cities in Stark County.