When do you know you are Middle Aged? Check these Signs

Pam Cook
Apr 5, 2021 @ 6:51am

It’s hard to say exactly when you become “middle aged” . . . and maybe it’s more of a FEELING than a specific age.

A new survey found the average person doesn’t believe they’re middle aged until they hit 47.  But the survey also asked people to name the SIGNS that they’re becoming middle aged . . . and those start happening a lot earlier than 47.

Here are some of the most common answers . . .

Feeling stiff . . . groaning when you bend down . . . picking comfort over style with your clothes . . . thinking police officers, teachers, and doctors look really young . . . hating loud bars . . . needing an afternoon nap . . .

Realizing you have some coworkers who don’t know what a cassette tape is . . . knowing your limit when it comes to drinking . . . hoping you get asked for ID . . . and giving people speeches on “saving” and “investing.”

