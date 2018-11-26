When does the Christmas Season Begin?

A new survey asked 5,000 people when they think the unofficial start of the “Christmas season” is. It didn’t really define what that means. But basically, it’s when decorations start going up, and you hear Christmas music everywhere. So when does it start?

The most popular answer was December 1st with 32% of the vote. And another 23% said early December.

22% of people in the poll said the Christmas season already started sometime in November. 14% said we shouldn’t get all Christmas-y until mid-December. 4% said a few days before Christmas. And 2% wish there was NO Christmas season.