When is it okay to like getting socks and underwear for Christmas?

Pam Cook
Dec 19, 2019 @ 8:10am

The days of writing a Christmas wish list are in the past for most of us . . . now we mostly want stuff that we’d actually use in our lives.

According to a new survey, by age 24 the average person starts appreciating PRACTICAL Christmas gifts . . . and 81% of us say we’d rather get a present we’ll actually use through the year.

The survey also found the top 10 practical gifts that we like to give or receive every year.  And they are . . .

Candy or chocolate . . . something homemade . . . a gift card or money . . . makeup . . . books . . . self-care items . . . a toothbrush . . . skincare products . . . underwear . . . and pajamas.

 

