When it’s your city….

Any time a tragedy happens as it did in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday, we send out condolences and offer prayers and we try to figure out why such things happen. We try to rationalize irrational behavior.

But, when it happens in your city, your hometown, a place you love, it is oh so different. I’ve been to Squirrel Hill many times, I’ve talked to visitors about what a cool place it is, I’ve given directions on how to get there …what to see…what to do. I’m watching the FBI give a briefing on the morning after. The Mayor of Pittsburgh is standing behind the Agent and has tears in his eyes. And as they read the names of the those who were killed I wept myself. Pittsburgh is a tight knit community. I grew up taking shopping trips to Squirrel Hill with my family so many times. And each time I learned more about the wonderful Jewish community there. Such a strong, beautiful thread in the fabric of the city.

This community will survive. This city will rally and wrap its arms around those who need it. I have no doubt. Hatred has no place in any city, town, village or township in the world. And I mourn for my city this morning. My family is there. My son lives there. I have friends who are devastated today. I am devastated –it’s different this time. But we will not let this destroy us. #LoveConquersHate. I love you Pittsburgh.

RIP:

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Richard Gottfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Cecil Rosenthal, 59

David Rosenthal, 54

Bernice Simon, 84

Sylvan Simon, 86

Daniel Stein, 71

Melvin Wax, 88

Irving Younger, 69

By L.R.Knost