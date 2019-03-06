When Motown Ruled the Airwaves

Who doesn’t remember the sounds of the Motor City?

Steve Wonder. Diana Ross & The Supremes. The Temptations. Four Tops. Smokey Robinson.

I’ll bet anyone growing up in the turbulent sixties can name at least 10 of the groups or singers off the top of their head.

Marvin Gaye. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas. The Spinners. The Jackson Five. Gladys Knight.

WHBC Mid-Day host Gary Rivers interviewed author Adam White, who’s spent a great deal of his career hanging out with and interviewing those stars and more as a reporter and/or executive for Rolling Stone, Music Week, Radio & Records and Billboard.

Adam just released a new book called, “Motown: The Sound of Young America”.

It’s an encyclopedia of facts and photographs that hearken to the Motown era from the early 60’s to the 80’s. Featuring extensive specially commissioned photography of treasures gathered from the archives, this landmark publication also captures the graphic and design iconography that underpinned Motown’s extraordinary creativity.

2019 is the 60th anniversary of the record label, which was started in the first floor home of Detroit entrepreneur, Barry Gordy.

ABOUT ADAM WHITE

Adam White has written about music and the industry for more than forty years, and his work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Music Week, Radio & Records, The Times, NME, and elsewhere. He was editor-in-chief of Billboard, co-authored The Billboard Book of No. 1 R&B Hits and was Grammy-nominated for The Motown Story (1983) and Heaven Must Have Sent You: The Holland/Dozier/Holland Story (2005). White was vice-president of communications at Universal Music Group International from 2002 to 2012.