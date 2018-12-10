When Will Medical Pot Be Readily Available?

(WHBC) – Medical marijuana won’t make a big premiere in Ohio; instead, it’ll kind of trickle into the marketplace over the next several months.

That’s State Representative Kirk Schuring’s assessment.

“As we speak, there’s not one dispensary or testing lab certified.”

On with Canton’s Morning News, Schuring says he expects medicinal pot to be more readily available by the spring, as the complicated process of getting the product from the cultivator to the patient begins to fall into place.

“We’re building a $600 million industry, so you want to do it right.”

He says only 35 pounds of marijuana has been grown so far, and he’s hoping by this time next week a dispensary or testing lab will be certified.

Ohio’s medical marijuana patient registry recently opened.

On December 3rd, the State Medical Board of Ohio told physicians they can now register patients with one of 21 qualifying medical conditions through the state’s online registration system.