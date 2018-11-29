Where Will The Title Games Be Next Year?

(WHBC) – The OHSAA Football State Championships is always a huge hit in Canton, but will it be back in 2019?

Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass says they often get accused that the decision process is all about the money.

“No it isn’t all about the money, but I’m also very transparent in that we’re a business, and you have to make ends meet to provide the service,” Snodgrass told Canton’s Morning News.

He says Canton obviously has a lot going for it in the selection process.

“It is the birthplace of football, I mean, how much better does it get. I think there’s a plaque on a building downtown that’s the first NFL office or where the NFL was drawn up — how cool is that.”

He says the Pro Football Hall of Fame is always very gracious with making the facility available to the players and schools.

He says there was record attendance in 2017 when the games were held in Canton.

This year attendance is also expected to be very high at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Officials previously said the OHSAA was leaning toward Columbus for the title games next year, but nothing is official just yet.

Listen to Pam’s full conversation with Snodgrass below.