      Weather Alert

White House Calls For Diplomatic Boycott Of Winter Olympics

News Desk
Dec 6, 2021 @ 4:20pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses.

It’s move China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during Monday’s briefing that U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our full support.”

The administration, however, won’t dispatch U.S. dignitaries to attend the games.

Psaki says the U.S. has a “fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and says the U.S. “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark County Coach of the Year and Player of the Year Honored by WHBC Tuesday Night
Canton Man, Co-Defendant Sentenced in June Killing of Massillon Man
Iconic John's Bar and Grille Completes Move to Oakwood Square
Local Special Needs School Needs Your Help to Provide More Services
Connect With Us Listen To Us On