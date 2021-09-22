      Weather Alert

White House Faces Bipartisan Backlash On Haitian Migrants

News Desk
Sep 21, 2021 @ 10:34pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Border Patrol agents tied to images showing aggressive tactics on Haitian immigrants have been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, says in a tweet that further action will come depending on what the investigation reveals. Video of Border Patrol agents on horseback forcibly blocking and moving migrants attempting to cross the southern U.S. border drew resounding criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill. They are calling on the Biden administration to end its use of a pandemic-era authority to deport migrants without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum.

