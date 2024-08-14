News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WHO Declares mpox Outbreaks In Africa

By News Desk
August 14, 2024 3:32PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency.

Cases are confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries, and a new form of the virus is spreading.

Few vaccine doses are available on the African continent.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the mpox outbreaks a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths among over 14,000 cases.

It has called for international help to stop the virus’ spread.

The WHO chief says the potential for further spread beyond Africa is “very worrying.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Shot in Canton in Alleged Home Invasion-Type Incident
3

Canton Man Sentenced in October '23 Killing
4

Grand Jury Indicts Three for Beatings in Canton
5

ENSHRINEMENT: 'Grand' Parade, for a Reason