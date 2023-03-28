Who wants to buy an NFL team in the Nations’ Capitol?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown as Washington Football Team free safety Troy Apke (30) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 34-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)

An ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris that includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has reportedly submitted a bid for the Washington Commanders at a $6 billion price. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the bid has been officially submitted and is fully financed. Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales would be the two principal investors in the franchise. It’s unclear if current embattled owner Daniel Snyder plans to accept the bid or continue courting offers.

How far would you go to see your favorite team in any sport play?

In a new survey of sports FANATICS, the average super-fan would trek five hours and 48 minutes to see a big game . . . and 45% of them have traveled out of the country for a game.

I’d rather travel :30 seconds and watch it in my basement.

A dog caught a home run ball at a spring training game between the Dodgers and Royals. Check out the video on my twitter page @theJTurk

Jeff Passan tweeted today Andres Gimenes (first time All Star and Gold Glove second baseman of the Cleveland Guardians are finalizing a long term extension. It’s a 7 year extension worth $106.5 million. The deal begins in 2024 and includes a 2031 club option. The deal includes $23 million option for the eight year that can increase to $24 million with escalators. It also incudes a buy out option. With escalators the deal could be worth as much as $128 million.

Cavs are back in action tonight on the road in Atlanta

Tip off is at 7:30

Early injury report

Danny Green is Out with an illness

Raul Neto Out – Hamstring

Dean Wade – GTD illness

Jarrett Allen – GTD groin

Today is Tuesday March 28, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

46 years ago – In 1977, “Rocky” won Best Picture at the Oscars.

1990 – Jesse Owens received the Congressional Gold Medal from U.S. President George Bush. Owens passed away in 1980.

He was the star of the 1936 Olympics in Germany winning 4 Gold Medals

That only took 54 years.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Vince Vaughn is 53 (“Old School,” “Wedding Crashers”)

Lady Gaga is 37 (her given name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta)