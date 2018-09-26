Who Won the People’s Choice?

More than 600 people took part in the Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame event last night. It was the 11th annual and officials say that helped provide the equivalent of nearly 1 million meals to support individuals and families in our community struggling with hunger. Officials say this surpassed the fundraising goal and they raised the most in the event’s history.

And congratulations to the 2018 People’s Choice Award winner – SHY Cellars of Strasburg. They’ve won the title five times. So, what did they serve? It was asiago herbed Yukon gold mashed potato with a peppercorn filet, topped with a red wine demi-glace and crispy onions.