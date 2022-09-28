Who’s Gonna Show Up?

Week 7….Game number 8 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week.

We follow the flock to Navarre as the FAIRLESS FALCONS will host the Wildcats of CANTON SOUTH in a key math up in the PAC-7!! The Falcons were grounded last week against CVCA….couldn’t convert a 2 point conversion with less than 4 minutes remaining….first taste of defeat since week 11 last season. Adversity…..time to respond at home. The Falcons have all is takes to do so….QB Carson Colucci….has aired it out for 1,000+ yards this season. Excellent skill snagging the throws are Brody Pumneo and Luke Yoder. The defense has been solid this year…..but….coming off a loss with CVCA pounding for over 200 rushing. All phases will need to click and perform this

Friday Night as the Wildcats come to town.

Canton South can score…43.5 points per game to take them to 5 wins. There’s also the 2 losses in which they have yielded 90 points. Which Wildcat team will show this Friday night? QB Jack “Poochie” Snyder has been dynamic….1,687 passing…17tds…and he has the wheels to make you pay (124 on the ground last week vs Triway) Nice compliment of skill on the outside with Tavion Castle and Xavier Williams and toss in Tyler Pugh as well. Defense…stop the Fairless passing game….they gave up 200+ in the air to Triway. So we have an intriguing battle for 2 nd place in the Pac-7. From my perspective In the Booth… The Falcons would love to rebound and fly high and get back in

the win column…celebrate at home with “The Ring of Fire”…the Wildcats would like to ground the flock….and extinguish the flame. You gotta love down the stretch time in High School Football. Kenny, Denny, Mark, and yours truly LIVE at 7PM on 1480 WHBC/MIX 94.1. High School Football LIVES here!!

See y’all On the Radio!!