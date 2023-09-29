Why Are They Digging Up Hills and Dales at Whipple?

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wondering about that work project at Hills and Dales Road and Whipple Avenue NW in Plain Township, being overseen by the Stark County engineer’s office?

It’s an emergency job.

A storm sewer pipe below the road was found to have collapsed, making for a washout of materials supporting the road.

It was discovered during a routine video inspection.

County Administrator Brant Luther says commissioners approved funding the estimated $50,000 project as an emergency this week.

The hope is to have the work done and Hills and Dales reopened by the end of next week.