Why Are Those Balloons Floating? And Other Causes of Your Toddlers Meltdowns

Toddlers just could be the biggest drama queens in the world.

They can have a full meltdown anywhere, anytime.

So someone online asked parents to name the most RIDICULOUS things that have caused their kid to lose it.

Here are the ten best ones we saw . . .

“My toddler lost it because the imaginary door on his imaginary fire truck wouldn’t open, and he was stuck inside.”

“Our daughter cried because she didn’t go to our wedding . . . seven years before she was born.”

“My kid screamed at his balloons for an hour, because they wouldn’t stop floating.”

“My son wanted me to wrap him like a burrito for bed, then got angry I wrapped him like a bean burrito . . . because he wanted to be a chicken-and-rice burrito.”

“Our toddler cried because we didn’t have a ‘hamburger bun’ color in our colored pencil set.”

“Our 18-month-old son had a meltdown, because I wouldn’t let him pour his apple juice on the cat.”

“My daughter lost it because she wanted a twin sister . . . even though she already HAS a twin sister.”

“My toddler got ticked off because the trees are taller than our house.”

“My son lost it because I wouldn’t let him get into the car parked next to our car.”

“My toddler loves being tickled, so I was tickling him one day. He [passed gas] and immediately started crying and screaming. I asked him why . . . and he replied, ‘I was saving that for later.'”

(BuzzFeed)