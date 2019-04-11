Why Buy? Get Smoke Alarms Installed Free

The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio volunteers and partners will visit local homes to help install free smoke alarms during a national effort, “Sound the Alarm.”

Kimberly Kroah, Executive Director at American Red Cross Stark & Muskingum Lakes Chapter, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the local event.

Home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events are part of a two-week push of Sound the Alarm events in 100 cities with a high risk of home fires, which, according to the Red Cross, kill more people in a typical year in the U.S than all other natural disasters combined.

Red Cross volunteers and members of local partners will go door to door to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create home escape plans. Locally, the installation events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 in Carrollton and 2 to 5 p.m. May 3 in Massillon.

Volunteers are being sought for the event, as well.