Why did Tiger Woods say “It Fits” when he got his Green Jacket?

Tiger Woods wears his green jacket holding the winning trophy after the final round for the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

After the Green jacket was put on Tiger Woods yesterday, he said “It Fits”…well, there’s an interesting reason why.

As is the tradition, when someone wins the Masters, he’s presented with a new green jacket… unless he’s already won. In that case, like with Woods who’s won multiple times, he is presented with his previous jacket.

The rules surrounding the iconic award are simple:

You only get to bring it home for the year after your win. The following year it has to stay at the club and can only be worn on the grounds. If you’ve won before you get the same jacket, unless your size has changed a lot.

Tiger’s fit! Props to him for keeping in shape, since he first got the jacket at age 21 and he’s now 43. SO, he said “it fits” because he was surprised his old jacket still did!