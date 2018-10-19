Why does Tuna cost so Much?

FILE - In this June 30, 2008 file photo a StarKist brand product is seen on a grocery store shelf in Boston. Authorities say StarKist has agreed to plead guilty to price fixing as part of a broad collusion investigation of the industry. Federal prosecutors announced the plea agreement Thursday and said the company faces a maximum fine of $100 million. Bumble Bee Foods last year pleaded guilty to the same charge and paid a $25 million fine. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole,File)

Ever wonder why tuna can be pricey? It was a set up. StarKist is admitting it fixed prices on canned tuna products and faces a possible fine of $100-million. The Department of Justice announced that the company agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing charges.

But they’re not also two of the three major tuna suppliers in the United States have now admitted to fixing prices. Last year, Bumble Bee Foods pled guilty to the charge – and they paid a fine of 25-million dollars. But it’s not like Thai Union’s Chicken of the Sea was clean. Apparently, they exposed the scheme and assisted in the investigation.