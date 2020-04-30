Why Dr Stan, Others, Expecting Testing Materials, See None
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio doctors being promised testing supplies from several companies are just not seeing that happen.
1480 WHBC Medical Expert and Jackson Township family physician Dr Stan Anderson was one of those doctors.
He says he was told the supplies are going to other states where the numbers are higher.
For now, Dr Stan says your doctor will likely give the same advice as six weeks ago: if you have the symptoms and they aren’t bad, just assume you have it and quarantine.