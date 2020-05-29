      Weather Alert

Why have the officers involved in the George Floyd incident not been charged?

Jon Bozeka
May 29, 2020 @ 12:25pm

Jon Bozeka spoke with Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero about this topic earlier today. What needs to happen from a legal stand point to charge them?

LISTEN HERE

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon