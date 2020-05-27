Why is NOW the perfect time to Diet? Here’s why!
Healthy Lifestyle Diet Nutrition Concept
Why It’s A Good Time To Diet – With everyone slowly getting back to a normal life, now is the time to start a diet.
Why? Because there’s no better time to focus on your health than when you need a strong immune system. There’s also the fact that people are focusing on their own life right now.
One of the most important steps is adding in more fruits and veggies. If you need some good reasons to reshape your nutritional habits, here are a few according to the experts “Today” talked with:
- The pressure to be perfect is off
- You have more control over when you eat, thanks to remote work
- You can sit where you want when chowing down
- Cooking for yourself has benefits
- You aren’t socializing much
- You have more time to spend outdoor