Wildlife Division Uncovers Turtle Trafficking Scheme, PA Man Charged

By Jim Michaels
September 14, 2023 4:54AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODNR Division of Wildlife says a 37-year-old Philadelphia man is charged with assaulting a police officer.

That officer was investigating what turned out to be a case of trafficking of popular red-eared slider turtles.

Over 100 of the turtles were seized.

Alonso Oliver-Tucker faces the assault charge for striking a wildlife officer with his car.

He was investigating a sale of those turtles in Cincinnati.

