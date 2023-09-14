Wildlife Division Uncovers Turtle Trafficking Scheme, PA Man Charged
September 14, 2023 4:54AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODNR Division of Wildlife says a 37-year-old Philadelphia man is charged with assaulting a police officer.
That officer was investigating what turned out to be a case of trafficking of popular red-eared slider turtles.
Over 100 of the turtles were seized.
Alonso Oliver-Tucker faces the assault charge for striking a wildlife officer with his car.
He was investigating a sale of those turtles in Cincinnati.