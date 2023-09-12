‘Wildlife’ Reduces License Fees for Out-of-State Residents Enrolled in Ohio Colleges

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Used to be: if an Ohio-resident college student at an in-state university went hunting with a non-resident student, that non-resident paid significantly more for that hunting license.

That has changed.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife now considers those out-of-state students as “residents”, if they are enrolled at an Ohio institution of higher learning.

It brings the cost down to around $20, in plenty of time for the start of deer archery season on September 30.

And several small game and waterfowl seasons are already underway here in Ohio.

Plus, deer hunting in three disease-surveillance counties north of Columbus has also begun.