Fox News Radio’s Michelle Pollino joined the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning with more from Hollywood.

It appears Sex in the City is getting ready for a comeback –but is it with a new cast?

Dumbo — the new live-action Disney remake of the 1941 animated classic hits the theatres today. Will the Tim Burton epic make movie magic or bomb?

These stories, plus…”What was Nicolas Cage Thinking” and more Hollywood craziness from Charlie Sheen. on the Hollywierd segment of the Gary Rivers Show.