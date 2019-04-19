Will Ohio and the National Raise the Minimum Age to Purchase Tobacco?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will introduce legislation to raise the federal minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 from 18, he announced Thursday. Joining Gary Rivers to talk about the proposal, was Fox News Radio’s Jeff Monosso.

McConnell will introduce the legislation, called the McConnell bill, in May.

Interestingly, earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine and his cabinet directors began campaigning to reduce the rising rate of vaping among adolescents and young adults by introducing his own plan to raise the age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco and nicotine vaping products here in Ohio.

It’s not without precedent. Akron voted just last week to ban businesses from selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old.

There is division.

The city of Cuyahoga Falls rejected a similar measure, although the vote was 5-5. With a tie, the measure failed.