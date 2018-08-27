Will We See Driverless Delivery Robots in a Year?

Kishore Khandavalli is an innovation expert. He is CEO at seventablets.com, a business that creates advanced mobile apps. As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning, he talked about an evolution of technology in Texas —-with robotics and artificial intelligence. A team of robots are now zooming around the streets of Arlington.

Eventually the driverless delivery robots could crisscross the streets delivering everything from groceries and lunch to packages and documents.

The first two test robots from San Francisco-based Marble launched on Friday to start mapping out city streets and sidewalks of Arlington.

Are they safe?

Are they a target for crime?

What happens when robots go rogue?