      Weather Alert

Will We See John Adams This Baseball Season?

billy.beebe
Mar 31, 2022 @ 9:03am

Pam talks with Bob DiBiasio of the Cleveland Guardians about the upcoming baseball season. We are just one week away from baseball coming back! Bobby D breaks down the transition from the lockout that had many missing the game. The Guardians are also offering a deal with purchase of a home opener ticket. Lastly, with all the excitement of the season, many are wondering if a name change means John Adams will be without his drum. Tune in every Thursday at 8:20 to hear from Bob and broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus with a Cleveland baseball update.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two 19-Year-Olds Dead From Gunfire in Canton
Stark Government Replacing Phone System
Anti-Death Penalty Group Thinks Execution May be Thing of Past in Ohio
SCSO: Canton Man Charged After Million Dollars in Drugs Confiscated
Connect With Us Listen To Us On