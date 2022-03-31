Will We See John Adams This Baseball Season?
Pam talks with Bob DiBiasio of the Cleveland Guardians about the upcoming baseball season. We are just one week away from baseball coming back! Bobby D breaks down the transition from the lockout that had many missing the game. The Guardians are also offering a deal with purchase of a home opener ticket. Lastly, with all the excitement of the season, many are wondering if a name change means John Adams will be without his drum. Tune in every Thursday at 8:20 to hear from Bob and broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus with a Cleveland baseball update.