Will You Go Out Shopping on Thanksgiving This Year?

Are you planning to ditch your family for like two to seven hours this Thanksgiving to go hit the stores? Yeah . . . great.

Gary’s staying home….and …well, eating.

What about the rest of America?

According to a new survey, 71% of people say they’re going to do some shopping this weekend . . . and a quarter of them are planning to actually go to stores on Thanksgiving.

The top three reasons are: They’re trying to get a jump on the deals . . . they like shopping on Thanksgiving with their family or friends . . . and it’s a Thanksgiving ritual.

