Will you skip work after Game of Thrones finale?

This Sunday is the big “Game of Thrones” series finale . . . and Monday is a federal holiday. Not really, but don’t be surprised if you’re short-handed at work.
Because according to a new poll, 10.7 MILLION people are gonna skip work, either by calling in sick or using a last-minute vacation day.
But the big question remains: Will those who watch Sunday’s finale be satisfied . . . or OUTRAGED?
The petition to redo Season 8 with COMPETENT WRITERS passed 700,000 signatures last night . . . and now they’re shooting for a MILLION.
Meanwhile, KEVIN SUSSMAN from “The Big Bang Theory” joked that they’ll redo last night’s finale if anyone wasn’t satisfied.