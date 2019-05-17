Will you skip work after Game of Thrones finale?

This image released by HBO shows Peter Dinklage in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 12, 2019. Daenerys has reduced King's Landing to ashes in a dramatic, heart-stopping episode of Game of Thrones, but don't count the city out. Despite the horrifying death and destruction, the city is likely to rebound, over time, and will probably reclaim its glory as the wealthy capital of Westeros. (HBO via AP)

This Sunday is the big “Game of Thrones” series finale . . . and Monday is a federal holiday. Not really, but don’t be surprised if you’re short-handed at work.

Because according to a new poll, 10.7 MILLION people are gonna skip work, either by calling in sick or using a last-minute vacation day.

But the big question remains: Will those who watch Sunday’s finale be satisfied . . . or OUTRAGED?

The petition to redo Season 8 with COMPETENT WRITERS passed 700,000 signatures last night . . . and now they’re shooting for a MILLION.

Meanwhile, KEVIN SUSSMAN from “The Big Bang Theory” joked that they’ll redo last night’s finale if anyone wasn’t satisfied.