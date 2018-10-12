Willies Injury Update

It has been confirmed that Browns WR Derrick Willies suffered a fractured collarbone, per Browns beat writer Scott Petrak. Willies will be out this week against the Chargers. He was injured during practice today when he fell on a play.

He will be evaluated next week and then the decision will be made if he will go on IR or not.

Cleveland’s receiving had already taken a hit when WR Rashard Higgins suffered a strained ligament in his right knee during Cleveland’s 12-9 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.