WILMOT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County woman is a million-dollar Ohio Lottery scratch-off winner.

Chandra Potschner of Wilmot purchased the Billion game ticket at the Speedway convenience store on Route 62 at Navarre Road SE, technically just outside the city of Massillon in Perry Township.

She chose the cash option, giving her $360,000 after state and federal taxes.