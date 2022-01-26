Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Much of Area
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from 7 Wednesday night until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Another blast of cold air combined with winds out of the South will make it feel as low as minus-15.
And AccuWeather continues to call for 1 to 3 inches of new snow Thursday night into Friday, with much of it falling before the Friday morning commute.