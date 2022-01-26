      Weather Alert

Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Much of Area

Jim Michaels
Jan 26, 2022 @ 4:12pm
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from 7 Wednesday night until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Another blast of cold air combined with winds out of the South will make it feel as low as minus-15.

And AccuWeather continues to call for 1 to 3 inches of new snow Thursday night into Friday, with much of it falling before the Friday morning commute.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
No Prison Time for Canton Man in Lucas Killing
Canton Police Investigating 3rd Homicide of Year
Canton Woman Charged With Complicity in Burch Killing
UPDATE AccuWeather: Lengthy Cold Spell, Subzero Temps Coming
Connect With Us Listen To Us On