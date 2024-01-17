Wind Chill Advisory Up; Weather Service Predicts -17 ‘Feels Like’ in Stark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 Noon on Wednesday.

Wind chills in Stark County can reach as low as 17 degrees below zero first thing Wednesday morning, says the National Weather Service.

The “feels like” temperature in our surrounding counties can hit -13 to -16.

The weather service says hypothermia can result if precautions against the cold are not taken.

They advise wearing appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves while outside.