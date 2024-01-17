News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Wind Chill Closes Most Area Schools

By Jim Michaels
January 17, 2024 8:50AM EST
Share
Wind Chill Closes Most Area Schools
Getty Images

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly all schools have closed on Wednesday for the dangerous wind chill Wednesday morning.

Most of them made the decision by Tuesday evening.

We have the list at our Alerts Center by clicking “Closings and Delays” at the top of the whbc.com home page.

The closings include Canton City and Massillon City Schools.

Stark County Board of DD is at a Code 1.

Stark County Community Action Head Start is open, but there is no transportation.

No morning classes before 10:30 at the University of Akron, including their Wayne and Medina campuses.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Legacy Stark County Company Gets New Name
3

North Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Manufacturing, Selling AR-15s
4

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
5

Perry Man Arraigned in Death of Akron Woman