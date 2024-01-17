Wind Chill Closes Most Area Schools

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly all schools have closed on Wednesday for the dangerous wind chill Wednesday morning.

Most of them made the decision by Tuesday evening.

We have the list at our Alerts Center by clicking “Closings and Delays” at the top of the whbc.com home page.

The closings include Canton City and Massillon City Schools.

Stark County Board of DD is at a Code 1.

Stark County Community Action Head Start is open, but there is no transportation.

No morning classes before 10:30 at the University of Akron, including their Wayne and Medina campuses.