Wind Chill: Massillon, Canton Open Warming Centers

MASSILLON and CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Health Department has a warming center open from 9 to 4 on Wednesday at the Central Presbyterian Church on 2nd Street NE.

SARTA also has a warming bus located in front of the under-construction transit center on Tommy Heinrich Drive NW from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday and every day through Saturday.

Here’s more from the city of Massillon’s Facebook page:

And the city of Canton has added a warming location.

Crossroads United Methodist Church on Cleveland Avenue SW in downtown Canton is open Wednesday from 9 to 5.

And the Refuge of Hope on 2nd Street NE just east of Cherry Avenue is open from 8 to 6.

Also, the Canton Civic Center is open for an overnight stay from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Free SARTA service via the 108 bus is available.