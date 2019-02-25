Wind Damage being Assessed

The wind warnings have been cancelled for the area, but the damage has been done: over 10,000 AEP and Ohio Edison customers were without power early this morning in Stark County, with another 10,000 out in Tuscarawas County and 10,000 in Summit… AEP is targeting 11 p.m. tomorrow to have all the power back on, according to its website; Ohio Edison says storm damage is too extensive to list a day and time right now… A peak wind gust of 61 miles an hour was clocked at the Akron Canton Airport at about 7:30 last night… Area police agencies are warning that you may find roads closed due to downed trees; a portion of Lincoln Way E in Perry Township had to be closed yesterday afternoon due to downed power lines.